Ruben Rubinyan, several envoys discuss Armenia-Turkey normalization process
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Vice president Ruben Rubinyan of the National Assembly (NA) on Tuesday received the ambassadors and representatives of the embassies of the European Union member countries, as well as of the US, the UK, and Switzerland accredited to Armenia.

The sides reflected on the process of normalization of Armenia-Turkey relations and the regional developments, the NA informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. In this context, Ruben Rubinyan presented the positions and priorities of Armenia, emphasizing the need for the support of the international community in these matters.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
