Tuesday
May 10
35 people apprehended so far during Tuesday’s civil disobedience actions in Yerevan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

YEREVAN. – As of 2pm Tuesday, 35 people were taken to police stations during the ongoing civil disobedience actions in Yerevan, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the information department of the Police of Armenia.

These citizens were detained for failing to comply with the lawful requests by police officers.

Since May 2, numerous citizens have been carrying out acts of civil disobedience in the capital Yerevan and the provinces of Armenia, and demanding the resignation of PM Nikol Pashinyan.
