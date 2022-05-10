Emir of Kuwait accepts PM and government's resignation

Emir of Kuwait Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah accedpted on Tuesday the resignation of the country's prime minister and members of his cabinet, KUNA reported.
The Emir of Kuwait has ordered to accept the resignation of the prime minister and ministers who are part of the country's government, the agency notes. The head of the emirate assigned to the resigned head of the cabinet and ministers the responsibility of emergency management of affairs under the circumstances.
No information is provided on the reasons for the resignation of the Sabah cabinet of Khaled al-Hamad al-Sabah. The current prime minister of the emirate took office in mid-December 2019.