Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Turkey

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev paid a state visit to Turkey at the invitation of Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Tengrinews.kz reported citing the official Telegram channel BORT N1.
The Kazakh leader was welcomed at the international airport in the Turkish capital Esenboga by Vice President of Turkey Fuat Oktay, Ankara Governor Vasip Sahin and several other officials.
The two-day visit to Ankara includes talks with the Turkish president in a narrow and extended format, participation in a Kazakh-Turkish business forum and a series of meetings with Turkish business captains.