France ambassador: We support Armenia government efforts to establish peace in region
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

We support all the efforts of the Armenian government aimed at establishing peace and stability in the region. French Ambassador to Armenia Anne Louyot told this to a press conference Tuesday.

"We support Armenia in this difficult period when a war is going on in Ukraine. France, as the presiding country in the European Union, notes the importance of Armenia as a member of the European family. We want to share our values with our partners. This is reflected also in the CEPA [(Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement)], toward which we are working hard. We are ready to work with the European Union [(EU)] and the government of Armenia to strengthen cooperation between the EU and Armenia," added the French diplomat.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
