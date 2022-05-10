France ambassador: We support Armenia government efforts to establish peace in region

We support all the efforts of the Armenian government aimed at establishing peace and stability in the region. French Ambassador to Armenia Anne Louyot told this to a press conference Tuesday.
"We support Armenia in this difficult period when a war is going on in Ukraine. France, as the presiding country in the European Union, notes the importance of Armenia as a member of the European family. We want to share our values with our partners. This is reflected also in the CEPA [(Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement)], toward which we are working hard. We are ready to work with the European Union [(EU)] and the government of Armenia to strengthen cooperation between the EU and Armenia," added the French diplomat.