Georgia submits second part of questionnaire for EU accession talks

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili handed over to the EU Ambassador to the Republic Carl Hartzell the second part of the completed questionnaire, which the republic received to open the discussion on joining the European Union. This was reported on Tuesday in the press service of the Georgian government.
The European diplomat thanked the Prime Minister of Georgia for completing the questionnaire and noted that he would help the European Commission in assessing the achievements of the republic.
The second part of the questionnaire consisted of 33 chapters and covered 2.3 thousand questions related to the sectoral development of the country. Georgia had to fill it out by May 13, but thanks to the effective coordination of government departments, it was completed earlier, the press service of the government added.
Garibashvili on March 3 sent an application to the EU to obtain the status of a candidate for membership. In response to this, on April 11, the European Union handed over a questionnaire to Georgia. On May 2, the republic handed over to the European Union the first part of the completed document.
The European Commission's recommendation to the Council of the EU to start negotiations for admission to the community is the first official step towards accession. Next, the country must agree with the European negotiators on a set of conditions that it will have to fulfill. The negotiation process can take anywhere from a few years to an indefinitely long period. Finland was the fastest to go this way - in 3 years, Turkey, which launched negotiations on joining the EU in the fall of 2005, has been moving the longest, at present, the prospect of their completion is not visible.