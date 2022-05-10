News
EU Delegation head urges Armenia and Azerbaijan to refrain from 'conspiratorial thoughts and plans'
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

EU Delegation head urged Armenia and Azerbaijan to refrain from conspiratorial ideas and plans.

"I see various publications in media, which may have an impact on the processes of finding a stable solution to the issues," Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin said at a meeting with journalists on Tuesday.

She said that everything should happen transparently, as the Prime Minister (of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan - ed.) announced.

She added that they will meet periodically to see what progress was recorded.

"Our goal is to achieve a stable solution to the problem and allow everyone to live in peace and security," she said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
