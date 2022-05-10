Borrell hopes for conclusion of agreement on EU oil embargo against Russia

Head of EU diplomacy Josep Borrell hopes for an early conclusion of an agreement on the EU oil embargo against Russia.
The foreign ministers are due to meet on Monday. Last week, Borrell said he may also call an emergency meeting of ministers to approve the sanctions if they are ready or to move negotiations forward, Reuters reported.
If EU ambassadors cannot reach an agreement this week, Borrell said foreign ministers could try to break any stalemate by trying to bring reluctant states, especially Hungary, to their side.
The European Commission proposed an embargo on Russian oil imports on 4 May. However, so far the EU countries could not come to a unanimous decision. Hungary is categorically against the embargo, despite the fact that in the updated proposal of the EC it is given a postponement for the embargo until 2024.