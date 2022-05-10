News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 10
USD
472.64
EUR
498.82
RUB
6.81
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
472.64
EUR
498.82
RUB
6.81
Show news feed
Borrell hopes for conclusion of agreement on EU oil embargo against Russia
Borrell hopes for conclusion of agreement on EU oil embargo against Russia
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Economics

Head of EU diplomacy Josep Borrell hopes for an early conclusion of an agreement on the EU oil embargo against Russia.

The foreign ministers are due to meet on Monday. Last week, Borrell said he may also call an emergency meeting of ministers to approve the sanctions if they are ready or to move negotiations forward, Reuters reported.

If EU ambassadors cannot reach an agreement this week, Borrell said foreign ministers could try to break any stalemate by trying to bring reluctant states, especially Hungary, to their side.

The European Commission proposed an embargo on Russian oil imports on 4 May. However, so far the EU countries could not come to a unanimous decision. Hungary is categorically against the embargo, despite the fact that in the updated proposal of the EC it is given a postponement for the embargo until 2024.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Macron urges Hungarian PM to agree to embargo on Russian oil imports
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Monday that...
 Japan imposes sanctions on 71 Russian companies
Japan also imposed sanctions against 133 people from Russia...
 Putin: NATO countries did not want to hear Russia
Putin noted that in Kyiv they announced the possible acquisition of nuclear weapons...
 NATO Secretary General urges Putin to withdraw troops from Ukraine
"I call on President Putin once again on May 9th to end the war immediately...
 Zelenskyy and German Parliament Speaker discuss heavy weapons supply to Ukraine
Regarding Ukraine's EU membership bid, "the Bundestag will speed...
 Canada PM visits city of Irpin in Ukraine
The mayor added that he expressed his gratitude to Trudeau...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos