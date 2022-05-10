News
EU: We do not go deep into content of talks between Yerevan and Baku
EU: We do not go deep into content of talks between Yerevan and Baku
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

We are mediators and we do not go deep into the talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin said at a press conference dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the Armenia-EU diplomatic relations.

“Mediation doesn’t mean that you come up with solutions. Mediation is that you are creating a framework so that the conflicting parties can find a solution”, she said.

"There are clear statements that we appreciate the statement of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, which he made in April," Wiktorin added.

Pashinyan said in parliament on 13 April that the international community demands from Armenia to "lower the bar" on the issue of Karabakh status.

The EU has no mandate to mediate.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
