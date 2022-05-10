News
Xi Jinping warns of confrontation related to Ukraine crisis
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

The confrontation between powers resulting from the Ukraine crisis could be a more serious and long-term threat to global peace than the crisis itself, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a conversation with his French counterpart.

In a phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, Xi Jinping said that China believes that Europe should have full control over European security, Chinese state television reported.

He also expressed hope that France would play an active role in promoting ties between China and the EU as it holds the EU presidency.

 
