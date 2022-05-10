Consultations on Armenia-Greece-Cyprus trilateral cooperation planning held in Yerevan

Consultations on planning the trilateral cooperation Armenia-Greece-Cyprus trilateral cooperation were held at the administrative complex of the Armenian Defense Ministry on Tuesday.
The MOD press service informed NEWS.am that during the meeting, the sides reviewed the results of the activities implemented in the previous years within the framework of bilateral and trilateral military cooperation between Armenia, Greece and Cyprus, and discussed the prospects of cooperation.
The sides also discussed issues related to regional security and international developments. The Head of the Armenian Defense Ministry's Department for Defense Policy and International Cooperation presented the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and in Artsakh, noting that efforts should be undertaken toward the establishment of stability and peace in the region.
Based on the agreements reached during the consultations, were signed the Program of Bilateral Military Cooperation between Armenia and Greece for 2022 and the Action Plan for Trilateral Military Cooperation Armenia-Greece-Cyprus (the Program of Bilateral Military Cooperation Armenia-Cyprus for 2022 was signed in October 2021).
According to the signed documents, several dozens of activities are envisaged in Armenia, Greece and Cyprus.