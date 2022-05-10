News
Deputy FM on cooperation with EU: Armenia is now doing everything to restore its place
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenia will do its best to develop bilateral relations with the European Union, especially since Armenia and Europe are long-term partners, Deputy Foreign Minister Paruyr Hovhannisyan told reporters on May 10.

He assured that Armenia is now doing everything to restore its place.

“Armenia-EU relations have achieved great success. Armenia remains committed to this relationship, especially since the EU is one of Armenia's largest trading partners. Despite a number of challenges, we have certain achievements in cooperation in the field of aviation and innovation,” Hovhannisyan added.
