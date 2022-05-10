News
EU on protests in Armenia: Police should not go unpunished, but there may be different perceptions
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

The EU is monitoring the situation, studying incidents during demonstrations, said head of the European Union Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin, referring to the protest actions of the opposition and the actions of the police.

In these situations questions are sometimes raised in some situations, she noted.

According to her, the police should not go unpunished. If, for example, there are provocations, then what decision should be made in the event of such provocations, she wondered.
