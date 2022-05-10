Head of EU Delegation to Armenia says they want to support Syunik province

The EU wants to support Syunik and we are talking not only about road construction work, but also about the development of the education system, the European Union Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin, told reporters on Tuesday.
According to her, a few weeks ago they made a visit to Syunik with the women ambassadors. Last year, all the ambassadors of the EU countries also visited Syunik to assess the situation. It is very important that all this is aimed at supporting people. Civil society is also ready to get involved in the implementation of programs, the ambassador added.
She once again expressed the readiness of the EU to support Armenia and Azerbaijan in resolving the contradictions.