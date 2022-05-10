News
Tuesday
May 10
Resistance Movement organizes march through central streets of Yerevan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society


After the rally on France Square, the Resistance Movement organized a march through the central streets of Yerevan.

This time the march began from Saryan Street.

On Tuesday the Resistance Movement in Yerevan continued its marches and acts of disobedience. They were held in four directions. The first march started from Gai Avenue (from Megamall shopping center), the second from Raffi Street (from Andranik monument), the third from the 15th quarter (from Chavush monument) and the fourth from Sasuntsi Davit monument.
