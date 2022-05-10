Armenia PM arrives in Netherlands

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan arrived in the Netherlands on Tuesday, the press service of the PM reported.
Pashinyan arrived in the Netherlands on a two-day official visit. Within the framework of the visit PM will take part in the official opening of the exhibition “Under the Spell of Ararat: treasures from Ancient Armenia”.
He is scheduled to meet with his counterpart Mark Rutte, President of the Senate of the Netherlands Jan Anthonie Bruijn and the Speaker of the House of Representatives Vera Bergkamp.