Erdogan: Stances of Turkey and Kazakhstan on resolving Ukrainian crisis coincide

The positions of Turkey and Kazakhstan on the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis coincide, Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.
His remarks came at a press conference in Ankara after talks with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who is in Turkey on a state visit, TASS reported.
"We have discussed the situation in Ukraine. We agree that the crisis should be resolved within the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine," Erdogan said.
According to him, Turkey and Kazakhstan intend to double the annual trade turnover between the two countries to $10 billion. He noted that last year bilateral trade turnover grew by 58 percent compared to a year earlier and showed good growth dynamics.
Erdogan also said that the Turkish authorities will continue to encourage local companies to invest in the economy of Kazakhstan.
As a result of negotiations between the delegations of Kazakhstan and Turkey, the parties signed 15 documents, including those on strategic partnership. The Turkish president noted the importance of the signed agreements and memoranda in the year when both countries celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.
"As a result of the talks, signatures have been put under documents worth $1 billion," the Kazakh president said.
Tokayev called Turkey a very important strategic partner and invited Erdogan to visit Kazakhstan.
Kazakhstan's president arrived in Turkey on Tuesday for his first state visit. He is scheduled to attend a business forum on Wednesday.