Tuesday
May 10
Tuesday
May 10
Car rallies to be organized in different directions of Yerevan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

Tomorrow, at 12:00 p.m., there will be rallies in various directions of Yerevan, representative of ARF Dashnaktsutyun Supreme Council, deputy speaker of Armenian Parliament from opposition Ishkhan Saghatelyan said.

His remarks came during the rally of Resistance Movement at France Square in Yerevan on Tuesday.

He urged citizens to organize car rallies in 2-3 cars. "We should fill the whole city with flags of Artsakh, tricolors. At the same time, the actions of disobedience will continue. After that, at 4:00 p.m. we will gather at this square for an important cause. More and more people are joining us day by day," Saghatelyan noted.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
