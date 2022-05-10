Armenian opposition reacts to Azerbaijan's statements

We are here to prevent these processes, said Ishkhan Saghatelyan, representative of the Supreme Body of ARF Dashnaktsutyun, deputy speaker of the Armenian parliament from the opposition.

His remarks came while commenting on Azerbaijan's claims on the villages of Tavush and Ararat regions of Armenia, at the rally of the Resistance Movement in France Square in Yerevan on Tuesday.

"We have already said that this is not only an issue of Artsakh, this is an existential struggle. That's why we say we will go all the way to the end. Today Azerbaijan repeated exactly what Nikol and his regime did. They say that no more than 5 thousand people take part in the rallies, allegedly fighting for power and so on. Their texts are written in the same place, they pursue the same goals. Artsakh will never be part of Azerbaijan!" said Saghatelyan.