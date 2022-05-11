News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 11
USD
472.64
EUR
498.82
RUB
6.81
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
472.64
EUR
498.82
RUB
6.81
Show news feed
Armenia’s Pashinyan is ‘greeted’ with insults in Netherlands
Armenia’s Pashinyan is ‘greeted’ with insults in Netherlands
Region:World News, Armenia, Diaspora
Theme: Politics, Society


In the Dutch city of Assen, members of the Armenian community “greeted” Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan—who is on a two-day official visit to the Netherlands—with insults and chants of "Nikol, the traitor," "Murderer," and "Land-giver."

The PM of Armenia was welcomed at the Groningen international airport by Jetta Kleinsma, the Dutch Royal Commissioner for Drenthe province; Marco Out, the Mayor of Assen; Marcel Thijsen , the Mayor of Tynaarlo; and Dominique Kuhling, the Director of Protocol and Host Country Issues of the Dutch Foreign Ministry.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos