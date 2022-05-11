Armenia’s Pashinyan is ‘greeted’ with insults in Netherlands

In the Dutch city of Assen, members of the Armenian community “greeted” Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan—who is on a two-day official visit to the Netherlands—with insults and chants of "Nikol, the traitor," "Murderer," and "Land-giver."
The PM of Armenia was welcomed at the Groningen international airport by Jetta Kleinsma, the Dutch Royal Commissioner for Drenthe province; Marco Out, the Mayor of Assen; Marcel Thijsen , the Mayor of Tynaarlo; and Dominique Kuhling, the Director of Protocol and Host Country Issues of the Dutch Foreign Ministry.