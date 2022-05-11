Newspaper: Noteworthy details disclosed about Armenia PM's recent visit to Moscow

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: We have learned noteworthy details, from a person in contact with the highest Russian circles, about [PM] Nikol Pashinyan's recent visit to Moscow.
Our source says that [Russian Federation (RF) President] Vladimir Putin was very pleased with Pashinyan's official visit this time. As the number of countries supporting Russia has sharply decreased [because of the Ukraine situation], it was important for the Russian side how Armenia and Nikol Pashinyan, personally, will behave at this phase.
Since the start of the Russian-Ukrainian war, they [i.e., Russia] have been closely monitoring the behavior of official Yerevan, and believe that Armenia has behaved better than even its longtime Central Asian allies—particularly Kazakhstan.
And during the visit and the private conversation with Putin, Nikol Pashinyan generally accepted the demands made by Vladimir Putin. So, during the meeting, Putin said [to Pashinyan], "You are my friend."
After the meeting, Pashinyan was invited by the head of the [Russian] government, [PM Mikhail] Mishustin—who had a very bad disposition towards Pashinyan for a long time—, and said that the RF president was very pleased with their meeting, and literally told him: "I was finally convinced that we have a reliable partner—on behalf of Armenia."
Our source also said that Nikol Pashinyan coordinates all his European contacts with Putin, and will try to support Russia in every possible way so that the negative impact of [international] sanctions [on Russia] reduces as much as possible.