Wednesday
May 11
Newspaper: Armenia law enforcement system advises PM not to hold rallies
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: In the early days of the street struggle initiated by the opposition, scenarios for holding "counter" rallies were discussed among the legislators of the authorities—as they did after November 9, 2020.

However, those in charge of the law enforcement system [of Armenia] have advised [PM Nikol] Pashinyan not to take such a step, as the number of people against the [incumbent] authorities is now higher than it was after the [Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)] war [in the fall of 2020], and the assembly of two opposing camps could have irreversible consequences.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
