Saudi Arabia warns world is running out of energy capacity

The amount of untapped capacity that the world can use to produce more energy is running out, oil ministers have warned.
Crude oil prices are up more than 50% from last year, to about $105 a barrel. But the prices of refined products such as diesel have soared even higher. US diesel prices rose 78% to $5.50 a gallon, according to Bloomberg.
The oil minister of the United Arab Emirates said that OPEC+ may not be able to provide sufficient energy supplies without additional investment.
Meanwhile, the European Union is weighing a total embargo on Russian oil in a bid to increase economic pressure on Moscow. One analyst predicted that in the event of an oil ban, Russia would have to cut oil production within a year or two.