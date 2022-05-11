Premier attends ‘Under the spell of Mount Ararat: Treasures from ancient Armenia’ exhibition opening in Assen

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan started his official visit to the Netherlands from the Boskamp Cemetery in Assen, where he laid a wreath at the khachkar (cross-stone) dedicated to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims. The members of the Armenian governmental delegation, Mayor of Assen Marco Out also laid flowers. The khachkar-monument dedicated to the victims of the Armenian Genocide was erected in Assen in 2001, the Prime Minister's Office informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Afterwards, Prime Minister Pashinyan attended the official opening ceremony of "Under the Spell of Mount Ararat: Treasures from Ancient Armenia" exhibition in Drents Museum in Assen. The opening ceremony of the exhibition took place at Joseph Church, with the participation of the Abovian Cultural Association of the Netherlands. The Director of the Drents Museum, Harry Tupan, made a speech. According to him, the exhibition was scheduled for 2020, but was postponed due to the coronavirus.