Man, 44, dies 3 days after being stabbed in Armenia’s Abovyan

On Tuesday, the Kotayk provincial police department of Armenia received a report from a hospital that Ernest Grigoryan, 44, who had been stabbed, had died at the hospital at around 9am.
At 12:30pm on May 7, the Kotayk provincial police department had received a report from the aforesaid hospital that a 44-year-old man from Abovyan city who was stabbed and unconscious had been ambulanced to this medical center, the Police of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The police found out that this man had sustained this injury at around 11:30pm on May 6. A 41-year-old man had stabbed the victim during an argument in the apartment of a dormitory in Abovyan.
The suspect was found at 2:30am on May 7, and was brought to the police, then was handed over to the investigative body.
The knife used in this crime was found and confiscated
A 41-year-old man has been detained.
An investigation is underway.