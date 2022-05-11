News
Man, 44, dies 3 days after being stabbed in Armenia’s Abovyan
Man, 44, dies 3 days after being stabbed in Armenia’s Abovyan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

On Tuesday, the Kotayk provincial police department of Armenia received a report from a hospital that Ernest Grigoryan, 44, who had been stabbed, had died at the hospital at around 9am.

At 12:30pm on May 7, the Kotayk provincial police department had received a report from the aforesaid hospital that a 44-year-old man from Abovyan city who was stabbed and unconscious had been ambulanced to this medical center, the Police of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The police found out that this man had sustained this injury at around 11:30pm on May 6. A 41-year-old man had stabbed the victim during an argument in the apartment of a dormitory in Abovyan.

The suspect was found at 2:30am on May 7, and was brought to the police, then was handed over to the investigative body.

The knife used in this crime was found and confiscated

A 41-year-old man has been detained.

An investigation is underway.
