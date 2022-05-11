News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 11
USD
472.64
EUR
498.82
RUB
6.81
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
472.64
EUR
498.82
RUB
6.81
Show news feed
Resistance Movement holding civil disobedience motorcade in Yerevan
Resistance Movement holding civil disobedience motorcade in Yerevan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


Armenia’s opposition Resistance Movement has started a motorcade of civil disobedience in the streets of the capital Yerevan, Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Resistance Movement coordinator Ishkhan Saghatelyan—the National Assembly deputy speaker from the opposition "Armenia" Faction and a representative of the Supreme Body of the opposition Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party of Armenia—had announced: "We need to fill the whole city with the flags, tricolors of Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)]. At the same time, the actions of [civil] disobedience will continue. After that, at 16:00, we will assemble at this square [i.e., France Square] on an important matter."

On Tuesday, the Resistance Movement held marches and actions of civil disobedience in Yerevan, and at 7pm, a summing up rally was held at France Square, in downtown Yerevan,

Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am reported that peaceful acts of civil disobedience began in Yerevan on May 2, and a number of streets are closed off every day in the Armenian capital. In addition, opposition rallies are held at France Square.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
35 people apprehended so far during Tuesday’s civil disobedience actions in Yerevan
According to police, they were detained for failing to comply with the lawful requests by police officers…
 Over 200 injured in mass protests in Sri Lanka
The 24-year-old constable died in the hospital from injuries sustained...
 Unidentified Indians fire rocket-propelled grenades at police department
So far, no radical group has claimed responsibility for the attack...
 Armenian TV host dies after falling into river
The woman was pulled out of the river and taken to the hospital...
 Journalist attacked in Baku
An unknown man followed her into the elevator and, putting a knife to her throat...
 Investigative Committee: Criminal case opened into hooliganism committed by marchers in downtown Yerevan
An investigation is underway…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos