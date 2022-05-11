Resistance Movement holding civil disobedience motorcade in Yerevan

Armenia’s opposition Resistance Movement has started a motorcade of civil disobedience in the streets of the capital Yerevan, Wednesday.
On Tuesday, Resistance Movement coordinator Ishkhan Saghatelyan—the National Assembly deputy speaker from the opposition "Armenia" Faction and a representative of the Supreme Body of the opposition Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party of Armenia—had announced: "We need to fill the whole city with the flags, tricolors of Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)]. At the same time, the actions of [civil] disobedience will continue. After that, at 16:00, we will assemble at this square [i.e., France Square] on an important matter."
On Tuesday, the Resistance Movement held marches and actions of civil disobedience in Yerevan, and at 7pm, a summing up rally was held at France Square, in downtown Yerevan,
Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am reported that peaceful acts of civil disobedience began in Yerevan on May 2, and a number of streets are closed off every day in the Armenian capital. In addition, opposition rallies are held at France Square.