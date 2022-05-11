Swedish parliament to hold debate on NATO membership

Norway, Denmark and Iceland to provide security support to Sweden and Finland

Resistance Movement rally continues on France Square

NEWS.am digest: Azerbaijan claims to return 7 villages and rejects Armenia peace proposals

Erdogan: Turkey's entry into the top ten developed countries will depend on elections in 2023

Passenger with no flying experience lands private jet safely at Florida airport

Peaceful protesters continue marching through Yerevan

The Hill: Leaks raise fears Ukraine crisis will escalate into proxy war between US, Russia

Armenia PM: Azerbaijan continues aggressive policy against Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh

Peaceful protesters surround City Hall of Yerevan

Resistance movement starts marching from France Square in Yerevan

Face masks to no longer be mandatory at airports and on flights in Europe

Karabakh ombudsman: No mechanism can stop Azerbaijan from its invariable goal to evict Armenians from Artsakh

Azerbaijan blogger arrested for criticizing officials

Paris Tribunal judges launch investigation against Interpol president

Saudi Arabia warns world is running out of energy capacity

Resistance Movement holding rally at France Square in downtown Yerevan

New Zealand will fully open its international borders from 31 July

Armenia National Interests Fund chair attends EBRD annual meeting

Man, 44, dies 3 days after being stabbed in Armenia’s Abovyan

Armenian cross-stone unveiled at Peace Palace in The Hague within framework of PM Pashinyan's visit

Armenia soldier found dead with gunshot wound

EU to propose considering sanctions evasion a crime

Criminal case opened into tragic death of Armenia television program host

JPMorgan: Russian economy is doing better than expected amid tough sanctions

Karabakh FM: Russian peacekeepers will remain in region until conflict is resolved

Group of Dutch Armenians staging protest demanding PM Pashinyan’s resignation

US 'actively exploring' new sanctions that would force Russia to default on foreign debt

Opposition MP says what is happening in Armenia today is at focus of international community

Covid vaccination, negative PCR test result QR codes to no longer be required when visiting Armenia public places

Al Jazeera journalist shot dead in Israeli raid in occupied West Bank

Protest rally to be held in Baku against threats, violence toward Azerbaijan public figures

Kazakhstan dismisses reports on country leaving Eurasian Economic Union

Armenia’s Pashinyan to Dutch businessmen: We have agenda of major democratic reforms to boost economic growth

Azerbaijan border guard commits suicide

Bloomberg: Gas conflict between Ukraine and Russia threatens supplies to Europe

Resistance Movement holding civil disobedience motorcade in Yerevan

Rival gang clash kills 44 prisoners in Ecuador

Protesters in Sri Lanka burn houses of 38 politicians

US intelligence officials warn China is 'working hard' to be able to take over Taiwan militarily

Armenia PM in Netherlands: Our peoples have always been open, deeply interested in interpenetrating cultures

Premier attends ‘Under the spell of Mount Ararat: Treasures from ancient Armenia’ exhibition opening in Assen

US House passes more than $40bn bill on additional aid for Ukraine

UAE and Saudi ministers oppose NOPEC bill, saying it will raise oil prices

Newspaper: Armenia law enforcement system advises PM not to hold rallies

Newspaper: Noteworthy details disclosed about Armenia PM's recent visit to Moscow

Armenia’s Pashinyan is ‘greeted’ with insults in Netherlands

NATO Secretary-General tests positive for COVID-19

Elon Musk to restore former President Donald Trump's Twitter account

Armenian opposition reacts to Azerbaijan's statements

Car rallies to be organized in different directions of Yerevan

Turkish Foreign Minister to visit Israel at the end of May

Erdogan: Stances of Turkey and Kazakhstan on resolving Ukrainian crisis coincide

Armenia PM lays wreath to cross-stone in memory of Armenian Genocide in Netherlands

Armenia PM arrives in Netherlands

Resistance Movement organizes march through central streets of Yerevan

Head of EU Delegation to Armenia says they want to support Syunik province

EU on protests in Armenia: Police should not go unpunished, but there may be different perceptions

Georgia submits second part of questionnaire for EU accession talks

Resistance Movement holds another rally on France Square in Yerevan

Deputy FM on cooperation with EU: Armenia is now doing everything to restore its place

Shanghai subway shut down amid COVID-19 outbreak in city

Consultations on Armenia-Greece-Cyprus trilateral cooperation planning held in Yerevan

Xi Jinping warns of confrontation related to Ukraine crisis

Emir of Kuwait accepts PM and government's resignation

Macron urges Hungarian PM to agree to embargo on Russian oil imports

EU: We do not go deep into content of talks between Yerevan and Baku

Borrell hopes for conclusion of agreement on EU oil embargo against Russia

US State Department comments on protests in Armenia

Turkish Defense Minister urges Greece to solve bilateral problems through dialogue

Armenia has new head of mission to NATO

Iran considers Turkey's construction of dams unacceptable

Dollar, euro fall in Armenia

France ambassador: We support Armenia government efforts to establish peace in region

EU Delegation head urges Armenia and Azerbaijan to refrain from 'conspiratorial thoughts and plans'

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Turkey

Ruben Rubinyan, several envoys discuss Armenia-Turkey normalization process

Ambassador-at-large: Armenia 6-point document transferred to Azerbaijan includes Artsakh status, security issues

35 people apprehended so far during Tuesday’s civil disobedience actions in Yerevan

Japan imposes sanctions on 71 Russian companies

Turkey plans to open consulate in occupied Armenian Shushi city of Artsakh

Police apprehend opposition marchers near Lake Yerevan

26 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia past 1 week

Armenia 2nd-President Kocharyan, ex-deputy PM and now lawmaker Gevorgyan court session is held behind closed doors

Armenia Resistance Movement coordinator: Any incident of violence is reprehensible to us

Situation gets tense during Resistance Movement march in Zeytun district of Yerevan

Over 200 injured in mass protests in Sri Lanka

Unidentified Indians fire rocket-propelled grenades at police department

Armenia premier heads for Netherlands on official visit

Armenia ex-President Kocharyan, former-deputy PM and now MP Gevorgyan trial to reconvene

Azerbaijan establishes new border protection organization

New South Korean president urges North Korea to denuclearize

Azerbaijan FM says he had 2 telephone conversations with Armenia counterpart

Resistance Movement kicks off marches in Yerevan

Azerbaijan FM says Armenia's proposals cannot be called ‘proposals’

Azerbaijan MFA: Armenia authorities have not refused to normalize relations despite opposition protests

Azerbaijan hopes to get 7 villages in Armenia

Bayramov: Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed in Karabakh

Azerbaijan FM speaks against Armenia opposition

China's central bank cuts yuan against dollar to new low in a year and a half