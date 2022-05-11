News
Passenger with no flying experience lands private jet safely at Florida airport
Region:World News
Theme: Society

A passenger with no flying experience landed a private jet safely at a Florida airport when the pilot became incapacitated.

According to a LiveATC.net audio recording obtained by CNN, as the situation progresses, a passenger can be heard telling the air traffic controller that he doesn't know how to fly the plane. 

The air traffic controller then began instructing the passenger to land the plane, which ended up landing at Palm Beach International Airport in Florida.

Two people were on board the single-engine Cessna 208 when the pilot developed health problems, the Federal Aviation Administration, which is investigating the incident, said in a statement.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
