News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 11
USD
466.87
EUR
492.22
RUB
6.86
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
466.87
EUR
492.22
RUB
6.86
Show news feed
Covid vaccination, negative PCR test result QR codes to no longer be required when visiting Armenia public places
Covid vaccination, negative PCR test result QR codes to no longer be required when visiting Armenia public places
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – Considering the relatively stable pandemic situation in Armenia in connection with the coronavirus (COVID-19), the existing respective restrictions have been eased in the country, the Ministry of Health informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

In particular, the requirement to submit a negative PCR test result certificate or proof of COVID-19 vaccination when visiting public catering establishments, hotels, gyms, libraries, museums, theaters, concert halls, cinemas, and other cultural organizations in Armenia will be lifted as of Thursday.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
NATO Secretary-General tests positive for COVID-19
"NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has tested positive for Covid-19....
 Shanghai subway shut down amid COVID-19 outbreak in city
Shanghai has been on lockdown since March 28 due to the coronavirus outbreak...
 26 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia past 1 week
And one coronavirus patient died…
 North Korea urges citizens to strictly adhere to antiviral measures in connection with COVID-19
The Rodong Sinmun newspaper, which is the organ of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea...
 19 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia in past 5 days
And one coronavirus patient died…
 Japan may start letting tourists into country in June
At the same time, there is a limit on entry - no more than 10,000 people per day...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos