Covid vaccination, negative PCR test result QR codes to no longer be required when visiting Armenia public places

YEREVAN. – Considering the relatively stable pandemic situation in Armenia in connection with the coronavirus (COVID-19), the existing respective restrictions have been eased in the country, the Ministry of Health informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
In particular, the requirement to submit a negative PCR test result certificate or proof of COVID-19 vaccination when visiting public catering establishments, hotels, gyms, libraries, museums, theaters, concert halls, cinemas, and other cultural organizations in Armenia will be lifted as of Thursday.