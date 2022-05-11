News
Paris Tribunal judges launch investigation against Interpol president
Paris Tribunal judges launch investigation against Interpol president
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Paris Tribunal judges have opened an investigation against Interpol President Major General Ahmed Naser Al-Raisi of the United Arab Emirates, AP reported.

Two British nationals, Matthew Hedges and Ali Issa Ahmad, who were detained in the UAE before Al-Raisi was elected president of Interpol, will testify against him at the Specialized Trial Division for Crimes Against Humanity and War Crimes.

Two British men filed a criminal complaint against Al-Raisi with the Paris Tribunal prosecutor's office in October under the principle of universal jurisdiction.

Al-Raisi was elected president of Interpol for a four-year term in November. Human rights groups have accused him of involvement in torture and arbitrary detention in the UAE.

The UAE has denied the allegations.

Hedges was a doctoral student at the UAE when he was jailed for nearly seven months on espionage charges in 2018. He said he was tortured and at times held in solitary confinement without access to a lawyer.

Ahmad said he was detained and tortured by UAE security agents during the 2019 Asian Cup soccer tournament.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
