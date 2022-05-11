Reuters exclusive: Google pays over 300 EU publishers for news

Google has signed payment agreements with more than 300 publishers in Germany, France and four other EU countries for their news and will roll out a tool to make it easier for others to register, Reuters said.
The move, which will be announced publicly at a later date, follows the adoption three years ago of major EU copyright rules that require Google and other online platforms to pay musicians, performers, authors, news publishers and journalists to use their work.
News publishers, some of Google's fiercest critics, have long called on governments to ensure online platforms pay fair compensation for their content. Australia made such payments mandatory last year, while Canada introduced a similar law last month.
"So far, we have agreements which cover more than 300 national, local and specialist news publications in Germany, Hungary, France, Austria, the Netherlands and Ireland, with many more discussions ongoing," Sulina Connal, director for news and publishing partnerships, said in blogpost seen by Reuters and expected to be published later on Wednesday.
Two thirds of this group are German publishers, including Der Spiegel, Die Zeit and Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.
"We are now announcing the launch of a new tool to make offers to thousands more news publishers, starting in Germany and Hungary, and rolling out to other EU countries over the coming months," Connal said in the blogpost.
The tool offers publishers an enhanced news preview agreement that allows Google to show snippets for a royalty.