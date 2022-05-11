News
Armenia National Interests Fund chair attends EBRD annual meeting
Armenia National Interests Fund chair attends EBRD annual meeting
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Tigran Avinyan, Chairman of the Board of the Armenia National Interests Fund (ANIF) and Bella Manukyan, Director of ANIF’s “Entrepreneur + State” Investment Fund, participated in the Annual Meeting and Business Forum of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

The EBRD Annual Meeting is a platform for networking and exploring of cooperation opportunities between representatives of the Bank's member countries, partner organizations, business and civil society, as well as for discussions around economic issues and sustainability agenda. 

The EBRD is a long-term partner for the Republic of Armenia. Over the years, the Bank has invested more than $1.6 billion in Armenia in more than 195 projects in the fields of infrastructure, energy, agriculture, finance and more.

ANIF considers the role of the International Financial Institutions in the investment landscape of Armenia and the standards they imply of outmost importance. There are a number of potentially interesting areas for cooperation opportunities with EBRD and ANIF is glad to continue the discussions around those. 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
