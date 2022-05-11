News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 11
USD
466.87
EUR
492.22
RUB
6.86
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
466.87
EUR
492.22
RUB
6.86
Show news feed
Resistance Movement holding rally at France Square in downtown Yerevan
Resistance Movement holding rally at France Square in downtown Yerevan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


Armenia’s opposition Resistance Movement is holding a rally at France Square, in downtown Yerevan.

The movement held motorcades of civil disobedience in the streets of the capital Yerevan, Wednesday, and these motorcades reached France Square at 4pm.

On Tuesday, Resistance Movement coordinator Ishkhan Saghatelyan—the National Assembly deputy speaker from the opposition "Armenia" Faction and a representative of the Supreme Body of the opposition Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party of Armenia—had announced: "We need to fill the whole city with the flags, tricolors of Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)]. At the same time, the actions of [civil] disobedience will continue. After that, at 16:00, we will assemble at this square [i.e., France Square] on an important matter."

On Tuesday, the Resistance Movement held marches and actions of civil disobedience in Yerevan, and at 7pm, a summing up rally was held at France Square.

Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am reported that peaceful acts of civil disobedience began in Yerevan on May 2, and a number of streets are closed off every day in the Armenian capital. In addition, opposition rallies are held at France Square.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Newspaper: Armenia law enforcement system advises PM not to hold rallies
As the number of people against the [incumbent] authorities is now higher than it was after the [Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)] war [in the fall of 2020]…
 Newspaper: Noteworthy details disclosed about Armenia PM's recent visit to Moscow
From a person in contact with the highest Russian circles…
 Resistance Movement holds another rally on France Square in Yerevan
The Resistance Movement continued its marches and acts of...
 US State Department comments on protests in Armenia
“We believe that peaceful protests are an element of an open political system...
 Situation gets tense during Resistance Movement march in Zeytun district of Yerevan
The special police force officers attacked the demonstrators without warning and began to forcibly apprehend them…
 Resistance Movement kicks off marches in Yerevan
And in four directions…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos