Resistance Movement holding rally at France Square in downtown Yerevan

Armenia’s opposition Resistance Movement is holding a rally at France Square, in downtown Yerevan.
The movement held motorcades of civil disobedience in the streets of the capital Yerevan, Wednesday, and these motorcades reached France Square at 4pm.
On Tuesday, Resistance Movement coordinator Ishkhan Saghatelyan—the National Assembly deputy speaker from the opposition "Armenia" Faction and a representative of the Supreme Body of the opposition Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party of Armenia—had announced: "We need to fill the whole city with the flags, tricolors of Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)]. At the same time, the actions of [civil] disobedience will continue. After that, at 16:00, we will assemble at this square [i.e., France Square] on an important matter."
On Tuesday, the Resistance Movement held marches and actions of civil disobedience in Yerevan, and at 7pm, a summing up rally was held at France Square.
Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am reported that peaceful acts of civil disobedience began in Yerevan on May 2, and a number of streets are closed off every day in the Armenian capital. In addition, opposition rallies are held at France Square.