NEWS.am digest: Azerbaijan claims to return 7 villages and rejects Armenia peace proposals

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents the digest of top news of protests in Yerevan as of 11.05.22:

On Tuesday, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov rejected the 6 points presented by Armenia against Azerbaijan’s 5 points regarding the peace agreement between the two countries, APA reported.

Bayramov said that in February, Azerbaijan presented Armenia with the “5 base principles of the peace agreement. But Armenia has noted that these principles are not unacceptable for them.” They include a mutual recognition of each other’s territorial integrity.

The FM added: “But the interesting point is that everyone has seen the document presented by Armenia. Looking at the document, it seems that these can not be called proposals.”

Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov then claimed villages in Armenia as Azerbaijani, stating that “the return of the 7 villages of Gazakh (Tavush) & Karki (Ararat) will be carried out in accordance with the requirements of the delimitation process.”

“Armenia will never be able to declare that these territories are not the territory of Azerbaijan. These territories are the territories of Azerbaijan,” he added.

In particular, Bayramov went on to state that the Armenian side made clear that it has no territorial claims to Azerbaijan and suggested that the would-be peace treaty reaffirm the parties’ commitment to Armenian-Azerbaijani agreements brokered by Russia during and after the 44-Day Artsakh War in 2020.

Khalafov said, “After the Brussels meeting, it is believed that the Armenian side agreed to start a peace agreement and the delimitation process.”

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan headed to the Netherlands on the two-day official visit.

In the Dutch city of Assen, members of the Armenian community “greeted” Pashinyan with insults and chants of "Nikol, the traitor," "Murderer," and "Land-giver."

The PM of Armenia was welcomed at the Groningen international airport by Jetta Kleinsma, the Dutch Royal Commissioner for Drenthe province; Marco Out, the Mayor of Assen; Marcel Thijsen , the Mayor of Tynaarlo; and Dominique Kuhling, the Director of Protocol and Host Country Issues of the Dutch Foreign Ministry.

During the official opening of the "Under the Spell of Mount Ararat: Treasures from Ancient Armenia" exhibition in Drents Museum in Assen, the PM noted that this exhibition ‘demonstrates and reminds the warm and historically friendly relations that exist between the people of Armenia and the Netherlands. Committed to common values and national identities, our peoples have always been open and deeply interested in interpenetrating cultures.’

At 10:15am on Wednesday, Private Argishti Yeghyan (born in 2002) was found dead at a military base of the military unit located in the eastern direction of Armenia—and with a gunshot wound to the chest.

An investigation is underway into the incident, the Ministry of Defense informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The deceased was a resident of Goris city, according to shamshyan.com.

Armine Tshagharyan—the host of a TV travel program— died after falling into the Debed river, near the railway station in Alaverdi city,—and in an unconscious state.

She was hospitalized at the Alaverdi hospital, but died without regaining consciousness.

Armine Tshagharyan was filming on a boat with her colleagues.

A criminal case has been initiated in connection with the tragic death of TV program host Armine Tshagharyan. Vardan Tadevosyan, spokesman for the Investigative Committee of Armenia, informed Armenian News-NEWS.am about this.

According to preliminary data, Tshagharyan had drowned.

The first semifinal of Eurovision 2022 took place Tuesday evening in Turin, Italy, and Rosa Linn, representing Armenia, beat the competition and advanced to the final of this song contest.

According to the rules of Eurovision, only 10 countries from each semifinal book their spots to the final. In the first semifinal, Rosa competed with participants from 16 other countries—with Switzerland, Iceland, Lithuania, Portugal, Norway, Greece, Ukraine, Moldova, and the Netherlands also reaching the final.

The second semifinal of Eurovision 2022 will take place Thursday, after which the full picture of the final will become clear.

The final of this song contest is slated for Saturday.

Considering the relatively stable pandemic situation in Armenia in connection with the coronavirus (COVID-19), the existing respective restrictions have been eased in the country.

The requirement to submit a negative PCR test result certificate or proof of COVID-19 vaccination when visiting public places will be lifted as of Thursday.