Armenia PM: Azerbaijan continues aggressive policy against Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Azerbaijan continues its aggressive policy against Armenia and Nagorno Karabakh, Armenia PM Nikol Pashinyan said, Armenpress reported.

His remarks came at the Clingendael Institute for International Relations of the Netherlands after the lecture "Armenia and Netherlands. Centuries of Friendship, 30 Years of Cooperation."

"Unfortunately, Azerbaijan continues to pursue a rather aggressive policy towards Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh. You know that there is a Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh. And the main task of the Azerbaijani diplomacy in recent months is the following - in the EU to say that Armenia is a pro-Russian country, and in Russia to say that Armenia is a pro-Western country," said Nikol Pashinyan.

Pashinyan said that by doing so Azerbaijan seeks to develop an understanding of its aggressive policy against Armenia in both the West and in Russia.

According to him, there are arguments to justify this position. "The objective reality is that there are arguments to justify this position because Armenia is a strategic ally of Russia, a member of the CSTO, a member of the EEU, has very warm and close relations with Russia. On the other hand relations between Armenia and the European Union are deepening, because the European Union is Armenia's main partner in the area of democratic reforms," Pashinyan said.

Speaking about the observation in the question that Armenia is trying to pursue a multilateral policy, the PM said that he can add that multilateral policy is in turn being attempted against Armenia itself. “And not only must we carry out multilateral policy but we must also be able to manage the risks that are emerging as a result of carrying out this policy,” Pashinyan said.

The Prime Minister highlighted that Armenia pursues a balanced policy, and the government's motive is Armenia's national interest. He noted that all relations are important, but it is very important that these relations are not at the expense of others.  “The world order is changing before our eyes and no one knows how it will be as a result. I want to say that times like these are the most dangerous times for countries like Armenia, this must be recorded and understood. Carrying out balanced policy isn’t easy for us at all, but we are trying to do everything to succeed,” Pashinyan said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
