Peaceful protesters surround City Hall of Yerevan

Participants of peaceful acts of civil disobedience surrounded the City Hall.

The protesters repeatedly stated that they were not going to enter the building. The only purpose of the actions is to disrupt the institution's work, which "Nikol has turned into his office, firing whoever he wants."

The building is surrounded by "red berets," which do not allow protesters directly to the building.

Deputies stand in the front row to rule out incidents.

"The people use no violence. This is a matter of principle. In case of provocations, the perpetrators will answer," Artsvik Minasyan, a deputy from the "Armenia" bloc, told reporters.

Meanwhile, additional police forces are gathering around the City Hall.

The protesters urge the police "not to fulfill the orders of a madman".