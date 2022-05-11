Resistance Movement rally continues on France Square

The rally of the Resistance Movement continued on France Square.
Members of the Movement held protests - rallies, marches and even surrounded the City Hall.
The protesters initially said that they did not intend to enter the City Hall. Despite the protesters' peaceful intentions, substantial police forces were brought to the City Hall.
After a short break, the protesters returned to France Square, where they continued their rally.
Protests have been taking place in Armenia since 2 May. Citizens demand the resignation of the government headed by Nikol Pashinyan.