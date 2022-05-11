News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 11
USD
466.87
EUR
492.22
RUB
6.86
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
466.87
EUR
492.22
RUB
6.86
Show news feed
Resistance Movement rally continues on France Square
Resistance Movement rally continues on France Square
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society


The rally of the Resistance Movement continued on France Square.

Members of the Movement held protests - rallies, marches and even surrounded the City Hall.

The protesters initially said that they did not intend to enter the City Hall. Despite the protesters' peaceful intentions, substantial police forces were brought to the City Hall.

After a short break, the protesters returned to France Square, where they continued their rally.

Protests have been taking place in Armenia since 2 May. Citizens demand the resignation of the government headed by Nikol Pashinyan.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos