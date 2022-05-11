News
Gasoline prices hit record high in US again
Region:World News
Theme: Economics

The cost of gasoline at gas stations in the U.S. again broke a historical record, reaching $4.40 per gallon (3.785 liters).

This is evidenced by data from the nonprofit American Automobile Association (AAA), which tracks the rates at more than 60 thousand gas stations.

According to its data, the average cost per gallon of gasoline rose to $4,404 by Wednesday morning in the U.S. (it was $4,374 on Tuesday). The highest gasoline prices in the country traditionally remain in California, where motorists will have to pay an average of $5.85 per gallon.

The rise in fuel prices comes amid rising oil prices, despite efforts by the White House to resist this trend. WTI crude futures for June delivery rose $2.81 (2.82%) to $102.59 a barrel on Wednesday.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
