9 matters on draft agenda of Thursday’s session of CIS Council of Foreign Ministers

The session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) member countries will be held Thursday in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, the press service of the CIS Executive Committee reports.
The FMs are expected to exchange views on a broad range of issues within the framework of the Commonwealth, and discuss current international and regional topics.
There are nine matters on the draft agenda of this session.
This year the chairing country of the CIS is Kazakhstan.
Armenia also is a member in the Commonwealth of Independent States.