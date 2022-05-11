Mark Rutte: Netherlands will continue to fight for safe return of Armenian POWs

The Netherlands will continue to fight for the safe return of Armenian prisoners of war from Azerbaijan, PM of the Kingdom of the Netherlands Mark Rutte said.

His remarks came at a joint press conference after meeting with the Armenian Prime Minister.

"The 2020 war has made us all aware that final peace is very important. That is why we are so happy that the Armenian Prime Minister is engaged in an intensive dialogue with Azerbaijan," he said, noting that these are very difficult negotiations.

The Prime Minister expressed the view that a lasting peace is possible, and Armenia and Azerbaijan can live in the region only in conditions of this lasting peace. He noted that the war in Ukraine was affecting the three co-chairs of the Minsk Group.

He also spoke about the activities of the EU and the role of President of the European Council Charles Michel in the negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Prime Minister of the Netherlands called for stopping the violence, reducing tensions and solving the conflict peacefully.

Touching upon the issue of prisoners held by Azerbaijan, the Prime Minister of the Netherlands said: "The Netherlands will continue to fight to ensure that these prisoners return safely to their homeland.”