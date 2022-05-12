Oragir.News: Armenia deputy PM Matevosyan had been declared wanted

The Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia (RA), Hambardzum Matevosyan, had been declared wanted, Oragir.News writes, citing the respective information it received.
According to the source, Matevosyan was included as a defendant in a criminal case into avoiding military service.
Matevosyan was declared wanted by the Armenian police on February 3, 2011—and with a decision to detain him. The search was stopped on December 28, 2012, but the fate of this criminal case is still unknown.
Hambardzum Matevosyan did not answer the website's questions. And the government responded that, "The response to the inquiry received in the name of Deputy Prime Minister Hambardzum Matevosyan is beyond the scope of the regulation of the RA law on FOI [i.e., Freedom of Information]."