Newspaper: Climate in Armenia parliament majority faction is extremely tense, unhealthy

YEREVAN. – Past daily of Armenia writes: Our sources at the authorities convey that the climate in the [majority] CC [(Civil Contract)] faction of the National Assembly is extremely tense and unhealthy, most of the [CC] MPs are very upset about this situation, complaints are made in narrow circles that "we cannot stand it anymore, we cannot go out on the street, we are very immersed, we still have to live in this country."
There is also a lot of reason for dissatisfaction and tension from one's own teammates.
In short, the “dawns” in the authorities’ camp are not at all “peaceful”—as they try to present to the public.