Siemens ceasing industrial operations in Russia

Siemens will quit the Russian market due to the war in Ukraine, it said on Thursday, taking a 600 million-euro ($630.18 million) hit to its business during the second quarter, Reuters reported.

Siemens has become the latest company to announce losses connected with its decision to leave Russia following the invasion on Feb. 24.

Siemens has now started winding down all of its industrial operations in Russia and all its industrial activities, the German engineering and technology firm said on Thursday.

It had previously halted new business and deliveries into the country after the invasion, which Moscow calls a special operation.

"We join the international community in condemning the war in Ukraine and are focused on supporting our people and providing humanitarian aid," said Chief Executive Roland Busch in a statement.

"Today, we announced our decision to carry out an orderly process to wind down our industrial business activities in Russia," he added.

Siemens, which employs 3,000 people in Russia, incurred 600 million euros in impairment and other charges mostly recorded at its train-making mobility business "subsequent to sanctions imposed on Russia," it said.

The business, which makes and maintains high speed trains in Russia, also suffered a 200-million euro downturn in revenue due to sanctions, it said.

Net income halved to 1.21 billion euros ($1.27 billion) in the three months to the end of March from 2.39 billion euros a year earlier.

The company posted industrial profit of 1.78 billion euros, down 13% on a year earlier.