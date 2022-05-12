News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 12
USD
466.87
EUR
492.22
RUB
6.86
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 12
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
466.87
EUR
492.22
RUB
6.86
Show news feed
Armenia finance minister in Morocco, attends EBRD Board of Governors’ annual meeting
Armenia finance minister in Morocco, attends EBRD Board of Governors’ annual meeting
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – From Monday to Thursday, Armenian Minister of Finance Tigran Khachatryan attended—in Morocco—the annual meeting of the Board of Governors of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

The key matters discussed at the plenary session were the promotion of economic growth in the countries where the EBRD carries out activities, the fight against climate change, and the strengthening of the business environment, the Ministry of Finance of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Also during his official visit to Morocco, Minister Khachatryan met with several senior EBRD officials. They reflected on Armenia's cooperation with the EBRD, stressed the importance of the EBRD-funded infrastructure projects being carried out in Armenia, and outlined the prospects for further expansion of cooperation.

During the visit, Tigran Khachatryan met also with representatives of the Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group bank, and discussed the possibilities of cooperation between this bank and Armenia.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia National Interests Fund chair attends EBRD annual meeting
Over the years, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development has invested more than $1.6 billion in Armenia…
 Armenia’s Pashinyan to Dutch businessmen: We have agenda of major democratic reforms to boost economic growth
The PM visited the office of the Confederation of Netherlands Industry and Employers, in The Hague…
 Dollar, euro fall in Armenia
The exchange rate of the Russian ruble also dropped…
 Dollar, euro continue rising significantly in Armenia
And the exchange rate of the Russian ruble went up a bit…
 Dollar, euro gain considerable value in Armenia
And the exchange rate of the Russian ruble rose somewhat…
 FLYONE ARMENIA cancels Yerevan flights to, from Lyon, Paris until June 10
Turkey no longer provided its airspace for overflight…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos