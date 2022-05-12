Armenia finance minister in Morocco, attends EBRD Board of Governors’ annual meeting

YEREVAN. – From Monday to Thursday, Armenian Minister of Finance Tigran Khachatryan attended—in Morocco—the annual meeting of the Board of Governors of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).
The key matters discussed at the plenary session were the promotion of economic growth in the countries where the EBRD carries out activities, the fight against climate change, and the strengthening of the business environment, the Ministry of Finance of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Also during his official visit to Morocco, Minister Khachatryan met with several senior EBRD officials. They reflected on Armenia's cooperation with the EBRD, stressed the importance of the EBRD-funded infrastructure projects being carried out in Armenia, and outlined the prospects for further expansion of cooperation.
During the visit, Tigran Khachatryan met also with representatives of the Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group bank, and discussed the possibilities of cooperation between this bank and Armenia.