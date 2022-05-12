Armenia MOD: Situation on Azerbaijan border relatively stable

The Republic of Armenia Ministry of Defense (RA MOD) has dismissed another disinformation disseminated by Azerbaijan.
“The Azerbaijani defense ministry, continuing the practice of disseminating disinformation about the border situation, has issued a statement in which it notes that on the evening of May 11, the RA Armed Forces units opened fire on Azerbaijani military positions deployed in the eastern sector of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.
The noted information does not correspond to the reality.
The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable and is under the full control of the RA Armed Forces," the MOD of Armenia said in its own statement.