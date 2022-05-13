European officials meditate in forest to fight the climate crisis

In Brussels, 80 top European Union officials have begun a training course called the Inner Green Deal.
They walk in the woods and meditate among the trees to learn how to make effective decisions to fight the climate crisis, The Guardian reported.
During the meditation sessions, the officials must become empathetic to the plants and animals, become more compassionate to the environment and love it.
Personal experiences are supposed to help European officials become aware of their role in overcoming the climate crisis.
"Awareness is about creating a space for a sense of connection that can inspire concrete action. People's deep empathy for nature can generate additional energy, motivation and belief that change is possible," says politician Caroline Lucas.