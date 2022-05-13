News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 13
USD
460.13
EUR
480.24
RUB
7.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 13
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
460.13
EUR
480.24
RUB
7.02
Show news feed
European officials meditate in forest to fight the climate crisis
European officials meditate in forest to fight the climate crisis
Region:World News
Theme: Society

In Brussels, 80 top European Union officials have begun a training course called the Inner Green Deal.

They walk in the woods and meditate among the trees to learn how to make effective decisions to fight the climate crisis, The Guardian reported.

During the meditation sessions, the officials must become empathetic to the plants and animals, become more compassionate to the environment and love it.

Personal experiences are supposed to help European officials become aware of their role in overcoming the climate crisis.

"Awareness is about creating a space for a sense of connection that can inspire concrete action. People's deep empathy for nature can generate additional energy, motivation and belief that change is possible," says politician Caroline Lucas.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos