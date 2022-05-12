News
Italian police arrest dozens of drug traffickers
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

Italian police have arrested dozens of people on charges of involvement in international drug trafficking, according to the ANSA news agency.

According to the agency, police operations were also carried out in Spain, Lithuania and the Netherlands as part of the Milan prosecutor's investigation. Law enforcement officers detained 31 people in these countries. It is noted that the police revealed a modern art gallery in Amsterdam, through which money laundering was carried out, obtained through the drug trade.

ANSA reported that the owners of the gallery acquired works of art from illegal proceeds and concealed their true value. The Italian investigation was reportedly aided by international directorates and agencies to combat organized crime. A connection was established between the Milanese group of drug dealers and the South American cartels.
