WhatsApp to introduce new feature for users
Region:World News
Theme: Innovations

The messenger WhatsApp will have a new feature in chats, the specialists of the portal WABetaInfo said.

According to the portal, in the beta version of WhatsApp number 2.2218.0 for computers next to each message there was a button for quick response. By clicking on it, the user can immediately type a message and send it to the interlocutor.

At the moment, users who use the messenger on a computer have only one way to respond in chat. They need to put the cursor on the message, click on the menu icon and select the "Reply" item.

It is noted that the ability to quickly reply to messages is still under development. When it will be available to all users is not specified.

 
