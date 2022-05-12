Ruling force MP: Armenia economic activity grew 9.6% in first quarter of this year

Babken Tunyan, an MP of the majority “Civil Contract” Faction in the National Assembly, wrote on Facebook that Armenia's economic activity increased by 9.6% in the first quarter of this year compared to the first quarter of last year.
He added that by sectors, the services sector grew the fastest—by 22.2%. Tunyan noted that this growth in Armenia’s services sector was mainly in the following domains: accommodation and catering (40.8% growth), transport (60.4% growth), and information and communication (24.5% growth). As per the lawmaker, however, this is partly due to the low base figures for the first quarter of last year.
Culture, entertainment, and recreation—of which the lion's share is the gaming sector—grew by only 2.9%.
Industry grew by 3.1%. The growth of the industry was provided by the processing industry, which grew by 10.9%.
But the mining sector of Armenia registered a 12.9% decline in first quarter of this year compared to the first quarter of the previous year.