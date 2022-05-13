News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 13
USD
460.13
EUR
480.24
RUB
7.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 13
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
460.13
EUR
480.24
RUB
7.02
Show news feed
World oil stocks decreased by 45 mln barrels in March
World oil stocks decreased by 45 mln barrels in March
Region:World News
Theme: Economics

Commercial reserves of oil and petroleum products in the world in March decreased by 45 million barrels compared with February indicators, the International Energy Agency (IEA) reported.

“Global oil inventories fell another 45 million barrels in March and are now a total of 1.2 billion barrels lower than in June 2020,” the agency said.

The report added that stocks in Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) countries increased by 3 million barrels. This was due to the March 2022 release of 24.7 million barrels of oil from stocks by OECD members. However, stocks are still below the five-year average at 2.626 billion barrels.

According to preliminary IEA calculations, OECD stocks rose by another 5.3 million barrels in April.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Stopping flow of Russian gas could wipe out post-COVID recovery in EBRD region
The economy across the region grew 6.7% last year, after contracting 2.5% in 2020...
 Saudi Arabia warns world is running out of energy capacity
Crude oil prices are up more than 50% from last year, to about $105 a barrel...
 Macron urges Hungarian PM to agree to embargo on Russian oil imports
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Monday that...
 Borrell hopes for conclusion of agreement on EU oil embargo against Russia
The European Commission proposed an embargo on Russian oil imports on 4 May...
 Oil prices drop in Saudi Arabia after COVID-19 outbreak in China
Oil company Saudi Aramco also decided to cut prices due to a difficult supply situation amid Russia's special operation in Ukraine...
 Novak: Russia has already started selling oil to a number of new buyers
Novak added that Russia is considering a number of new infrastructure projects to diversify oil supplies...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos