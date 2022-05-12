Sticker with PM Pashinyan's photo is posted in Yerevan subway car as protest

As a sign of protest, opposition MP Kristine Vardanyan and several youth from the opposition Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party of Armenia posted a sticker with a photo of PM Nikol Pashinyan on the floor of a subway car in Yerevan, then started chanting, "Armenia without Nikol."
Vardanyan posted a video of this action of their and made a note.
"Armenia with Nikol and our dreams are incompatible. He shall go so that we live, dream, be happy, plan weddings and birthdays, visit the provinces of Armenia, speak Armenian, and remain a Christian. Come to France Square [in downtown Yerevan] at 16:00," the opposition lawmaker wrote, in particular.